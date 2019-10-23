After a beautiful day for our Wednesday, it will stay quite nice into the evening.
That means when you wake up Thursday we're looking at cool and crisp air again with lows in the upper 40s. Through the day the temps will warm up into the low 70s and clouds will build.
Then two systems come together for Friday...
A tropical disturbance in the SW Gulf will get drawn into a cold front moving in from the plains. The disturbance won't be able to fully develop, but it will charge up the front with tropical rain as it moves across the deep south and into our area. So expect some heavy rain, particularly late in the day.
Lighter rain will linger through the day Saturday before clearing out with the front early Sunday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.