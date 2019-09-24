We've got another nice morning, but another hot afternoon headed our way. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s as of 5am but we'll reach the lower 90s once again this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 90s each afternoon through the weekend thanks to a building heat ridge. This will block major rain chances from coming through. There are chances for a few pop-up afternoon showers, but those will occur but only in limited spots. Rain chances will be 10-20% through Thursday and then almost non-existent for Friday and the weekend. In the Tropics, "Jerry" is tracking East away from the US, "Karen" is crossing Puerto Rico as a weak Tropical Storm but will strengthen in the days ahead. This one wants to turn towards the US over the weekend but may get blocked by the heat ridge. "Lorenzo" in the Atlantic looks to recurve. The peak of the hurricane season ends after Oct 10th.

