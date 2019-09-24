We've got another nice morning, but another hot afternoon headed our way. Temperatures are starting off in the upper 60s as of 5am but we'll reach the lower 90s once again this afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the mid to lower 90s each afternoon through the weekend thanks to a building heat ridge. This will block major rain chances from coming through. There are chances for a few pop-up afternoon showers, but those will occur but only in limited spots. Rain chances will be 10-20% through Thursday and then almost non-existent for Friday and the weekend. In the Tropics, "Jerry" is tracking East away from the US, "Karen" is crossing Puerto Rico as a weak Tropical Storm but will strengthen in the days ahead. This one wants to turn towards the US over the weekend but may get blocked by the heat ridge. "Lorenzo" in the Atlantic looks to recurve. The peak of the hurricane season ends after Oct 10th.
Another nice start, another hot afternoon
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Bahamas
- Chance
- Meteorology
- Weekend
- Daytime
- System
- Rain
- Development
- Storm
- Coverage
- Gulf Coast
- Moisture
- Humberto
- Disturbance
- Afternoon
- Today
- Eye
- Morning
- Week
- Ptc
- Hydrography
- Atlantic
- Jason Smith
- Forecast
- Low
- Physics
- Temperature
- Gulf
- Tropic
- High
- Heat Wave
- Workweek
- Work
- Temp
- Worse
- Odds
- Hot Weather
- High Temperature
- Tropical Wave
- Hurricane Humberto
- Shower
- Pensacola
- Record
- Sport
- Td Imelda
- Day
- Texas
- Houston
- Jerry
- Motor Vehicle
- Coming
- Ridge
- Heat
- Keep
- Climbing
- Bermuda
- Vehicle
- Us
- Ne
- Nw
- Tropics
- Threat
- Nnw
- Caribbean
- Karen
- Pretty
- Lorenzo
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- FUGITIVE FILES: Mobile Police say rapper NoCap is armed and dangerous
- Video shows car floating down Dauphin Street during storm
- Entire state of Alabama under fire alert, largest fire burns in Mobile County
- State Troopers identify driver in wrong-way crash that killed four on I-65
- Woman arrested at Waffle House in Saraland sentenced following resisting arrest conviction
- State Troopers release names of four people killed in wrong-way crash on I-65
- VIDEO: Driver rescued after car swept into flooded creek on Dauphin Street
- American drowns after proposing to his girlfriend underwater in Tanzania
- Stockton man killed in head-on crash remembered for 'helping anyone;' suspect charged
- Woman involuntarily institutionalized after picking up 11-year-old off side of the road, police say
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.