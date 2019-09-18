I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Wednesday. The Gulf Coast is had to deal with another run of impressive late summer heat. We saw record highs in the upper 90’s again today. A backdoor front should bring a few scattered t-storms Thursday. Temperatures will drop to near 90 for highs for Friday and the weekend.
Tropical Storm Imelda hit Texas yesterday near Galveston. It will be primarily a rain maker for the Houston area the next few days.
Hurricane Humberto will track in the open Atlantic this week. The system should get very close to Bermuda tonight.
Another mid Atlantic tropical wave has developed into TS Jerry. The models are in fairly good agreement that the system heads closer to the northern Leeward Islands before recurving out to sea.
