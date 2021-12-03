Hi this is FOX10 Meteorologist Matt Barrentine

We have heavy fog once again as we start our Sunday morning. After the morning fog burns off, you can expect a nice day with plenty of sunshine and no worries about any rain. It will once again be quite warm with highs in the mid 70s, some 10 degrees above average for early December.

Rain is coming for the workweek. Rain and storms are likely Monday afternoon as a system moves in. We are not in a severe risk zone, but there will likely be some thunderstorms with this system.

It will likely be unsettled much of next week with multiple rounds of rain and storms. It will also stay quite warm, so the heavy coats can stay in the closet while the rain coats need to stay handy.

Have a great Sunday!