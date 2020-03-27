Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
Mild, muggy, and and some fog as we start our Friday along the Gulf Coast. As the days goes along temperatures will warm up quickly. Highs are expected to climb into the mid to upper 80s. After tying records the last two days, thankfully today’s record of 91 is not in danger. Regardless, stay cool, it’s going to be quite toasty!
Saturday we will continue with very warm temperatures and slim rain chances. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
The pattern will finally change with rain and cooler temperatures moving in by Sunday and into the following week.
Have a great day!
