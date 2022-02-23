Fog has lifted out as of midmorning and temperatures have gradually climbed to the mid 70s. As for rain chances, they'll remain low at 10% coverage for today and tomorrow. That will increase slightly to 30% on Friday but no washouts or severe weather threats will lie ahead. We tied a record high yesterday hitting the low 80s and we could see low 80s again this afternoon before we finally start to see the temperatures easing back down at the end of the week. Morning temps will drop to the upper 40s this weekend with highs back to the mid 60s. Rain chances will be at 20% or less for this weekend followed by sunshine to start next week.
top story weather alert
Another warm afternoon ahead
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tags
Locations
Wed
Feb 23
Feb 23
79° / 62°
mostly cloudy
Mainly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 24
Feb 24
76° / 63°
partly cloudy
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Fri
Feb 25
Feb 25
66° / 50°
t-storm
A few morning showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Sat
Feb 26
Feb 26
66° / 50°
mostly cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Sun
Feb 27
Feb 27
63° / 44°
mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Feb 28
Feb 28
68° / 44°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Tue
Mar 1
Mar 1
71° / 49°
mostly cloudy
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
