Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. Mild, muggy, and foggy as we start our Monday along the Gulf Coast.
It will be another warm day with highs in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay low, but it’s possible you could run into a light, isolated drizzle.
The rest of the week looks very spring-like.
The temperatures will get even warmer. We’ll go from the upper 70s into the low 80s and possibly into the mid 80s in spots towards the end of the week. Our ACs will be getting a workout this week!
Rain will return by the weekend with some showers expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.