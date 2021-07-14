We've got another warm morning with temperatures in the lower 70s as of 5 a.m., but our rain chances will be dropping down to 30% this afternoon which is great news for the Gulf Coast.

This will mean the temps keep cranking up due to more sunshine making an appearance. Highs will reach 90 degrees today with a heat index of around 100 degrees. Even though the number of storms is dropping, there will still be pockets of heavy rain and lightning out there so always keep an eye on the sky during the afternoons in the summer. The coverage of rain will be in the 30-50% range each day through the upcoming weekend with little change to our temperatures.

In the Tropics, things are still quiet for now.