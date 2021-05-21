We've got another windy day headed our way as the winds will be out of the SE at 15-25mph and will be bigger than that at the beaches.
Another WIND ADVISORY will be in place for coastal locations until 7 p.m. this evening. Rain chances will remain less than 10% for today and through the weekend. The winds will die down starting tonight. An Upper High will be strengthening as we move into next week and our heat levels will be climbing across the entire Gulf Coast. Highs will go from the mid 80s today to the 90 degree marker starting on Monday. We stay Sunny for most of next week with no weather issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.