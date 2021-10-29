We've got another windy day ahead and we'll also be faced with more clouds and light rain possible across the Gulf Coast. The Upper Low that's north of I-20 is responsible for this and is going to make our temps feel well below average throughout the day. The high will be in the low 60s this afternoon. Locations north of US-84 may be stuck in the upper 50s. Expect the rain coverage to be in the 10-20% range and any showers that show up will remain light. You'll def want a jacket if you're heading to any of the high school football games tonight. Winds will start to die down this weekend as the Upper Low moves farther away from the SE. Highs will rebound back to the upper 60s on Saturday and back to the low 70s for Halloween Sunday.
top story weather alert
Another windy day with light rain possible
- Michael White
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Oct 29
Oct 29
64° / 51°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Sat
Oct 30
Oct 30
68° / 49°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Oct 31
Oct 31
74° / 51°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Nov 1
Nov 1
76° / 52°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Nov 2
Nov 2
76° / 51°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Wed
Nov 3
Nov 3
74° / 55°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Thu
Nov 4
Nov 4
71° / 49°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
