We've got another windy day ahead and we'll also be faced with more clouds and light rain possible across the Gulf Coast. The Upper Low that's north of I-20 is responsible for this and is going to make our temps feel well below average throughout the day. The high will be in the low 60s this afternoon. Locations north of US-84 may be stuck in the upper 50s. Expect the rain coverage to be in the 10-20% range and any showers that show up will remain light. You'll def want a jacket if you're heading to any of the high school football games tonight. Winds will start to die down this weekend as the Upper Low moves farther away from the SE. Highs will rebound back to the upper 60s on Saturday and back to the low 70s for Halloween Sunday.

