A heat advisory remains in effect through Monday. It’s just August being August. We know the drill: stay hydrated, avoid direct sun for long stretches, or just stay inside…
Highs for our Sunday will be in the mid 90s, and the heat index values will climb to 108°-115°.
There will be plenty of storms to cool things off in the afternoon. As always these storms will be briefly heavy, have a lot of lightning, and be quite random.
This forecast holds into the middle of the workweek.
After that, the models indicate the heat will dial back a little bit. We’ll see.
Tropics
The tropics are perfectly quiet. Conditions continue to be unfavorable in the short term for storms to develop. That will change later in the month, so don’t be lulled to sleep.
