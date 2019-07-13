Barry is making landfall this morning as a strong tropical storm in Louisiana, and the outer bands are pushing through our area early this morning. Rain rates will be heavy at times and winds will be quite high as well. We could see wind gusts over 30 mph today as those bands move from off shore to on shore. We may get some breaks in the rain later this morning, but more is expected to push through this afternoon after Barry is inland. The system will weaken as it moves slowly northward, but the biggest threat will come from flash flooding and a significant rip current risk. There is also the risk of an isolated tornado or two but these will be fairly weak but pay very close attention if any warnings are issued. High temperatures will stay in the 80s through Sunday, but as rain chances decrease next week our highs will start climbing. Expect toasty temps by next weekend.
7 A.M. UPDATE FROM NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER:
At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 29.3 North, longitude 91.9 West. Barry is moving toward the northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h), and a turn toward the north is expected tonight or Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will make landfall along the south-central Louisiana coast during the next several hours. After landfall, Barry is expected to move generally northward through the Mississippi Valley through Sunday night.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 70 mph (115 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast before landfall, and Barry is expected to be a hurricane when the center reaches the Louisiana coast during the next several hours. Steady weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The National Ocean Service station at Eugene Island, Louisiana recently reported sustained winds of 71 mph and a wind gust of 85 mph.
The estimated minimum central pressure based on surface observations is 991 mb (29.26 inches). An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to investigate Barry.
