Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and has weakened from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm.
4 A.M. UPDATE FROM NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER:
Barry continues to move farther inland with the center now located
over western Louisiana. Surface observations indicate that the
minimum pressure has risen to 1005 mb, and the maximum winds are
estimated to be near 40 kt, based on Doppler radar velocity data,
but this intensity estimate could be a little generous. These
lingering tropical-storm-force winds are confined to a convective
band over water and near the coast of Louisiana south and
southeast of the center.
The tropical storm has wobbled a bit to the left recently, but
smoothing through the wobbles yields an initial motion of 335/7 kt.
The system is expected to turn northward later today toward a
weakness in the subtropical ridge, and a north to north-northeast
motion is expected until it dissipates in two to three days. The
NHC track forecast is just a little to the west of the previous
one, due to the initial position being further west than
anticipated.
Barry is forecast to weaken as it continues inland, and it should
become a tropical depression later today. The GFS and ECMWF models
suggest that Barry should lose much of its deep convection and
become a remnant low in 36 to 48 hours and dissipate entirely
shortly after that over the Middle Mississippi Valley.
Even though Barry is weakening, the threat of heavy rains and the
potential for flooding continues from Louisiana northward through
the Lower Mississippi Valley.
