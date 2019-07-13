Barry has made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and has weakened from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm.
4 P.M. UPDATE FROM NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER:
At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 30.1 North, longitude 92.3 West. Barry is moving toward the north-northwest near 7 mph (11 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continued tonight. A turn toward the
north is expected on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will move across southern and southwestern Louisiana this evening, through central Louisiana tonight, and through northern Louisiana on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts, and these winds are near the coast to the southeast of the center. Additional weakening is expected as the center moves farther inland, and Barry is forecast to weaken to a
depression on Sunday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. A United State Geological Survey station at Cypremort Point, Louisiana, recently reported sustained winds of 62 mph, while the National Ocean Service station at Eugene Island,
Louisiana, reported sustained winds of 55 mph and a wind gust of 72 mph. In addition, the Acadiana Regional Airport in New Iberia, Louisiana, recently reported sustained winds of 45 mph and a wind gust of 61 mph.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 997 mb (29.44 inches).
