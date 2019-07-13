Barry has made landfall near Intracoastal City, Louisiana, and has weakened from a Category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm.
1 P.M. UPDATE FROM NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER:
At 1:00 PM CDT (1800 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 29.8 North, longitude 92.1 West. Barry is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 km/h), and a turn toward the north-northwest is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the north on Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will move through southern Louisiana this fternoon, into central Louisiana tonight, and into northern Louisiana on Sunday.
Maximum sustained winds are now near 70 mph (115 km/h) with higher gusts, and these winds are located over water to the southeast of the center. Weakening is expected as Barry moves farther inland, and it is forecast to weaken to a tropical depression on Sunday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The National Ocean Service station at Eugene Island, Louisiana recently reported sustained winds of 61 mph and a wind gust of 72 mph.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb (29.41 inches).
