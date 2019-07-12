7 A.M. UPDATE FROM NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER:
At 700 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the broad circulation center of Tropical Storm Barry was located near latitude 28.2 North, longitude 90.3 West. Barry is moving toward the west-northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h).
A track toward the northwest is expected to begin later today, followed by a turn toward the north on Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Barry will be near or over the central or southeastern coast of Louisiana tonight or Saturday, and then move inland over the Lower Mississippi Valley on Sunday.
Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds remain near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next day or so, and Barry could become a hurricane tonight or early Saturday when the center is near the Louisiana coast.
Weakening is expected after Barry moves inland.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) to the east of the center. An United States Geological Survey station near Point a la Hache, Louisiana recently reported sustained winds of 38 mph.
The minimum central pressure based on the Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 998 mb (29.47 inches).
---
EARLIER FROM FOX10 METEORLOGIST MICHAEL WHITE: We've got a very humid tropical airmass sitting in place thanks to Barry. This feature will bring us a very dangerous rip current risk and some high winds the next several days. We'll also have to dodge occasional tropical downpours that will be with us through the weekend. As of 5 a.m., Barry is a midgrade Tropical Storm and tracking NW at 5mph. It will make landfall late tonight/early tomorrow as a strong Tropical Storm or a Cat 1 Hurricane. Even after Barry is gone it will leave behind a lot of moisture that will mean numerous chances for rain and storms through the weekend and early next week. We could see 2-4" of rain locally with much higher totals in central LA where they could see upwards of 20" of rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.