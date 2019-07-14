Barry is winding down as it moves north. There will still be some rain for our area, but it will become more widely scattered through the day on Monday. For areas west of 65 there will be some quick, passing storms through the day, but for areas east of 65 there will be very little if any rain.
The clouds should hang in there for our Monday so that continue to give many of us a relief from the heat with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
By Tuesday essentially things return to summer normal. It will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and some isolated afternoon thunderstorms will be possible.
That's essentially the forecast through the following weekend.
With Barry out of the picture the tropics will go back into a quiet stretch.
