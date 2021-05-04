A severe weather threat will exist for this evening across the Gulf Coast so plan now on having a way to get warnings and to know where the storms are in relation to where you are.
A front will be moving through and this will ramp up our coverage of showers and severe storms. Our severe risk zone is a Level 3 out of 5 which is the "Enhanced" risk. The main threats will come from damaging winds, potential for large hail, and the chance for tornadoes. The risk begins after 5pm this afternoon and ends after midnight.
Highs today will reach the mid 80s this afternoon and after the severe threat ends, our air will get less humid and the sky will begin to clear. Expect sunshine for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and the morning temps will even drop back to the mid to upper 50s which will feel fantastic.
