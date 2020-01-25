Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast for this weekend.
Our Saturday will be absolutely gorgeous! There will be lots of sun with highs in the upper 50s. So great weather for both the Senior Bowl and the first parade of the season on Dauphin Island! Enjoy!
Sunday starts cloudy, but okay. Lows will be in the low 40s. By the afternoon, the clouds thicken and some rain begins to move in. Highs will be cool, in the mid to upper 50s.
The rain picks up Sunday evening, but nothing severe is likely. It will mostly just be light to moderate rain.
That rain will wrap up before our Monday morning commute as temps drop back into the mid 40s Monday morning.
As we move from January into February the long-range models aren't showing any big temperature swings. It looks like most days our temps will be near average with morning 40s and afternoon 60s.
Have a great weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.