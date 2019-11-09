This is meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
It will be spectacular for our Sunday. There will be another crisp start in the low 40s and then a warm, sunny afternoon around 70!
Veterans Day looks good as well. There will be a few more clouds, but the afternoon will be warm in the low 70s. Rain is possible during the evening hours.
That rain is expected to continue into Tuesday as serious cold blast moves in. Temps won’t budge much past 50, so it will be cold throughout the day.
But… it gets even colder for Wednesday! It will be our first freeze of the season on the Gulf Coast. For most of us that will mean mid to upper 20s, but even along the beaches a light freeze is possible… Brrr!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.