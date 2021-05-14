We've got sensational weather today with a cloudless sky and tons of sunshine.
More importantly, we've got temperatures we don't normally deal with for this time of the year as most of you are in the mid 50s as of 5 a.m. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s this afternoon and we'll be in the lower 80s over the weekend.
Conditions will be rain free through Sunday so if you have outdoor plans, you'll have no issues at all. Expect morning temps to increase by next week back to the mid to upper 60s as the humidity begins to surge. This will bring back our risk of showers and storms. Rain coverage will be in the 30-50% range for next week.
