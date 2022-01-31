Hi this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Monday will continue to be quite nice as lots of sunshine will warm us up as the day goes along. Expect highs in the mid to upper 60s in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be even milder with upper 40s in the morning and upper 60s in the afternoon.

Next chance of rain starts late Wednesday with Thursday likely to be quite wet and some light rain lingering into Friday morning.

It will then turn chilly again for Friday and next weekend.

Have a great week!