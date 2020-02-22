Beautiful weekend for Mardi Gras fun!
Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine!
After a chilly start, we will warm up and see lots of sunshine for our Saturday. So it will be terrific for all the Saturday parades as temps top out in the upper 50s.
Into the evening things will cool off, so if you’re going to the night parades bundle up and stay warm.
Joe Cain Sunday looks good as well. There will be a few more clouds around and it will be a bit chilly in the morning, but otherwise great. Highs will top out in the mid 60s.
Unfortunately, Lundi Gras will be touch and go with rain, heavy at times moving in. At least it won’t be a cold rain. Highs will be near 70. Just be aware that rain will likely impact the days parades and you’ll need to plan accordingly.
It stays mild moving into Fat Tuesday, but will the rain be over? Not quite. There will be some rain around early, but it will be moving east and the showers should be diminishing as the parades start rolling. So, it doesn’t look like a washout, but be prepared for some wet weather.
Ash Wednesday and beyond…
Turning cooler in the long range with some possible freezes next Thursday and Friday mornings. Otherwise should be nice through the second half of the week and on into the beginning of March.
