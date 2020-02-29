Looking terrific for our weekend!
Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Our Saturday will be absolutely gorgeous! There will be lots of sun with highs in the upper 60s. So great weather to shake of the post-Mardi Grad funk!
Sunday starts cool. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s. By the afternoon, there will be a few more clouds and warm temps. Once again, highs will be in the upper 60s.
Monday looks good with warm temperatures and isolated showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.
The next system moves in late Tuesday – early Wednesday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible, with a few of those storms turning strong. We’ll keep an eye this for you.
Have a great weekend!
