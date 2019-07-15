Barry has left behind a very humid airmass on the Gulf Coast this morning. Temperatures will top out near 90 degrees this afternoon, but the heat index will be over 100. Rain chances are about to drop greatly for our area this week. We'll see 40% coverage of scattered showers and storms, most of these will be west of I-65. These storms will fade away this evening. A ridge builds in starting tomorrow and that will make rain development difficult. The coverage of rain will be in the 10-20% range Tuesday through the weekend and highs will climb to the lower 90s, of course it will feel much warmer than that. Morning temps will drop to the mid 70s tomorrow and we should see the next several mornings drop to that range. In the Tropics, things have gone quiet again.
Berry leaves us a very humid airmass
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
