I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. We are continuing to see afternoon storms and that is helping the heat situation. Heat index values were impressive, but slightly lower today, in the 105-110 range. Chances remain a bit above average for t-storms this week. The tropics are staying quiet. Activity usually ramps up during the second half of the month of August and into September. Have a great week !
Better Chances of Rain This Week
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
