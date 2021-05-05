After the threat of severe weather and reports of significant flooding in our area overnight, things are finally starting to improve on this Wednesday. Most of the rain is transitioning out over the Gulf, with gradual clearing expected overnight tonight. Temperatures will feel a little more comfortable. We do expect a drier airmass to slip into the region. Sunshine returns on Thursday and Friday. Daytime highs will range around 80 degrees this weekend. Overnight lows will stay very pleasant. Rain returns early next week.
top story weather alert
Better Days Ahead
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- High
- Fog
- Daytime
- Meteorology
- Mix
- Thunderstorm
- Advisory
- Cloud
- Morning
- Storm
- Shower
- Week
- Temp
- Odds
- Weekend
- Weather
- Washout
- Coverage
- Threat
- Humidity
- Mid
- Rain Shower
- Afternoon
- Temperature
- Rain
- Downpour
- Rumble
- Air
- Low
- Drizzle
- Hail
- Cluster
- Forecast
- Front
- Wind
- Watch
- Dry Air
- Risk
- Sunshine
- Zone
- Tornado
- Airmass
- Clearing
Locations
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Wed
May 5
May 5
78° / 61°
clear
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Thu
May 6
May 6
82° / 57°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Fri
May 7
May 7
79° / 55°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sat
May 8
May 8
79° / 64°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sun
May 9
May 9
82° / 71°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Mon
May 10
May 10
81° / 66°
t-storm
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Tue
May 11
May 11
80° / 67°
scattered t-storms
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Most Popular
- Brendan Kirby
- Posted
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.