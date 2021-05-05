After the threat of severe weather and reports of significant flooding in our area overnight, things are finally starting to improve on this Wednesday. Most of the rain is transitioning out over the Gulf, with gradual clearing expected overnight tonight. Temperatures will feel a little more comfortable. We do expect a drier airmass to slip into the region. Sunshine returns on Thursday and Friday. Daytime highs will range around 80 degrees this weekend. Overnight lows will stay very pleasant. Rain returns early next week.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.