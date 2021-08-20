Changes to the weekend forecast ! Better rain chances are expected Saturday and Sunday as the upper level heat ridge sets up just to our west. Upper disturbances riding around this ridge will spark thunderstorms, along with daytime instability. We have a very moist atmosphere in place. The extra rain chances will keep our temperature more into the lower 90’s and help lower heat index values.

In the tropics, Grace will make a final landfall in Mexico tonight as what will likely be a category 2 Hurricane. Henri is likely going to be a hurricane as well and could make a direct hit on the New England states Sunday.