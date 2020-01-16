Happy Thursday ! I am FOX10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
Clouds continued to hang around the area today. We continue to track the potential for isolated rain this evening until around 10pm. We stay cloudy and mainly dry on Friday. A system moving through Saturday during the day could develop some heaver showers. Thunder is possible Saturday, however severe storms are not expected. Cooler weather arrives Sunday and freezing temperatures are possible as we head into next week. Upper 20’s are possible for lows by early in the week.
