Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
We are turning much cooler overnight! When you get up Wednesday morning it will be cool and crisp with temperatures in the upper 40s in many areas. It will continue to be nice through the day with sunny skies and pleasant highs in the low 70s.
We will have similar conditions on Thursday as well.
Friday some humidity starts to return and temperatures get warmer with our highs topping out near 80.
The upcoming weekend will be mild with lows in the 60s and highs in the upper 70s. A few showers will also return with scattered rain possible both days.
