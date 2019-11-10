This is meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
Veterans Day looks pretty good. There will be a few more clouds and isolated drizzles are possible, but it will be mild with morning lows around 50 and afternoon highs in the low 70s. Heavier rain is possible during the evening hours.
Arctic blast!
That rain is expected to continue into Tuesday morning. As the the rain moves out later in the morning, a serious cold blast moves in. Temps will start around 50 and drop as we go later into the morning and afternoon into the 40s. Unfortunately, to go with the cold temps will be some serious northerly wind gusts, dropping the wind chill into the 30s throughout the day! Brrrr!
But… it gets even colder for Wednesday morning! It will be our first freeze of the season on the Gulf Coast. For most of us that will mean mid to upper 20s, but even along the beaches a light freeze is possible.
The good news is that the cold doesn't last and we will gradually warm up as we go through the week.
Stay warm!
