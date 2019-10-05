The heat wave is over…
Slightly increased rain chances and a weak system will bring our Sunday highs down into the upper 80s. That’s still well above average for this time of year, but it will still be a relief after this run of extreme heat.
A more significant front pushes through on Monday with good rain chances and then cooler temps in it’s wake. Highs will drop into the mid 80s for much of the workweek, which is still a bit above average, but we’ll take it!
And then an even stronger front comes through on Friday giving us AM 50s and afternoon 70s next weekend! Yeah!
Tropics:
There’s a chance for some development in the deep Atlantic, but there’s no worries for the Gulf Coast for the upcoming week.
