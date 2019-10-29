We've got big rain chances returning to the Gulf Coast as moisture levels rise and the air turns more humid. Rain will be off/on today and then likely tonight with a few storms mixed in. Have the rain gear close by if you're planning to do anything today. Highs will reach the mid 70s but by daybreak Wednesday we'll only be in the upper 60s due to clouds and south winds. The good news is there is no severe weather risk zone, but plan on heavy downpours of rain at times especially tonight. Rain coverage will be in the 70-80% range today and tomorrow and then a powerful cold front arrives on Halloween. When the front blows through it'll clear our sky out and it will get very chilly. Highs Friday-Sunday will be in the mid to lower 60s with morning temps in the lower 40s. Trick-or-Treat weather for now looks to be dry with the rain moving East before it's time for the kids to get their candy!
Big rain chances are back
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Oct 29
Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Oct 30
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 70s.
Oct 31
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 1
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 2
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 3
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Nov 4
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
