It's chilly again this morning on the Gulf Coast but a big warmup begins today across the Gulf Coast with highs jumping into the mid to low 70s the next several afternoons and our morning temps beginning tomorrow will be in the upper 40s. The sky will start off Partly Cloudy today and then we'll get some gradual clearing in the sky during the afternoon so the sunshine will be pretty dominant before the day is over. We end up remaining dry through the weekend with no signs of rain until early next week. For now, rain chances look to be around 30% as we head into Monday so no washouts expected but that's our best chance at seeing some rain. Highs will drop back to the mid to upper 60s early next week as well.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.