It's chilly again this morning on the Gulf Coast but a big warmup begins today across the Gulf Coast with highs jumping into the mid to low 70s the next several afternoons and our morning temps beginning tomorrow will be in the upper 40s. The sky will start off Partly Cloudy today and then we'll get some gradual clearing in the sky during the afternoon so the sunshine will be pretty dominant before the day is over. We end up remaining dry through the weekend with no signs of rain until early next week. For now, rain chances look to be around 30% as we head into Monday so no washouts expected but that's our best chance at seeing some rain. Highs will drop back to the mid to upper 60s early next week as well.
Big warmup begins today
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Dec 1
Dec 1
71° / 52°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Thu
Dec 2
Dec 2
75° / 52°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Dec 3
Dec 3
73° / 54°
mostly cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sat
Dec 4
Dec 4
72° / 55°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Dec 5
Dec 5
73° / 58°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mon
Dec 6
Dec 6
71° / 47°
t-storm
Morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Tue
Dec 7
Dec 7
70° / 62°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
