Hi this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We’re waking up to another freeze for our Sunday morning. Most areas have dipped into the upper 20s. Thankfully, there isn’t much of a breeze, so wind chills aren’t be bad. This afternoon will be sunny and milder with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday morning will be chilly, but above freezing in most places. The afternoon will be mild, in the mid 50s, and we will have the one small chance of rain for the week as a quick-moving front could bring a couple of isolated showers to the area.

After that, the rest of the week will be quiet. We will continue to have chilly mornings in the upper 30s to around 40 and pleasant afternoons in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Have a great Sunday!