Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine from FOX10 News.

A HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the western half of our area tonight and into Sunday morning. Areas west of I-65 will see a prolonged period of below freezing temperatures that will bottom out in the low 20s.

It’s critical to protect the four P’s during this Arctic blast: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Also, please be careful with space heaters by making sure they are well away from anything flammable and not being run on an extension cord.

Thankfully, Sunday afternoon will be sunny, and the temperatures will climb quickly after the frigid morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

The next chance of rain comes with a system on Tuesday. No severe or winter weather is expected with this system.

Have a great Sunday!