Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine from FOX10 News.

A HARD FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the western half of our area this morning with many areas starting in the low 20s.

It’s critical to protect the four P’s during this Arctic blast: people, pets, plants, and pipes. Also, please be careful with space heaters by making sure they are well away from anything flammable and not being run on an extension cord.

Thankfully, Sunday afternoon will be sunny, and the temperatures will climb quickly after the frigid morning. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Monday will start cold as well, but this time it will just be a light freeze with temps around 30. Monday afternoon will be mostly sunny and milder with highs in the upper 50s.

The next chance of rain comes with a system on Tuesday morning. No severe or winter weather is expected with this system.

Have a great Sunday!