Hi I'm Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
The frigid, blustery conditions will continue into our evening and into our Wednesday morning. We will get a light freeze for many areas north of I-10 while south of I-10 lows will dip into the mid 30s. Add in a sharp north breeze on top of those cold temps and it will feel like it's in the mid 20s... so bundle up!
Blue skies with plenty of sunshine will prevail through our Wednesday. Even with all that sun, it will still be quite cool with highs only in the low 50s, with some far inland spots not getting out of the 40s.
Calm and clear conditions Wednesday night will allow temps to drop even a bit more. We expect a fairly widespread light freeze as we wake up Thursday morning, so plan accordingly and cover any delicate plants.
Friday looks fine with milder temps and partly cloudy skies, but bad news for the weekend. For several days we've been tracking a developing Gulf Low and most of the models were keeping it far enough south to just have a limited impact on our area. Unfortunately, that's thinking has changed. The models are now in line for a more northern system, which would bring us a wet weekend. Nothing severe, but grey skies and numerous showers throughout both Saturday and Sunday. Yuck!
The good news is that the low will clear out before the holiday. So no rain for Santa (At least on the Gulf Coast)! And temperatures look to be a bit above average with Christmas Eve and Day starting in the upper 40s and then mid to upper 60s in the afternoons. Yeah!
