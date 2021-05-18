We've got some breezy days moving in as South winds crank up between 10-20 mph each day through Thursday.
Our sky today will be Mostly Cloudy and the large mass of rain to the west of us in Louisiana is going to attempt to head in this direction today. A few spots will pick up rain but that will mostly be West of I-65. Rain coverage will be in the 20-30% range for today through Thursday. Then we'll turn drier and hotter as the upper High intensifies. High temperatures for today will be in the low 80s and we'll bottom out in the upper 60s overnight.We could be close to 90 degrees by next Monday. Rain chances will drop to less than 10% starting Friday and into the weekend so if you have outdoor plans just remember to stay hydrated but you won't have to worry about the rain gear.
