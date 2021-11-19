It feels a lot different this morning on the Gulf Coast with pretty harsh winds and cooler temperatures. Winds will be around 10-20mph out of the North this morning, but we'll have solid sunshine throughout your Friday. Temps are starting off in the mid 40s and with the winds it's feeling much colder than that so bundle up before leaving the house! Highs will reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Temps will move back to the 70 degree marker on Saturday and then jump to the mid 70s on Sunday. Our next cold front dives in early Monday and we'll get about 30% coverage of rain ahead of it but the temps will drop sharply to start Thanksgiving week. Expect morning temps to drop down to the upper 30s with highs not escaping the 50s on Tuesday.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.