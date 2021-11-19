It feels a lot different this morning on the Gulf Coast with pretty harsh winds and cooler temperatures. Winds will be around 10-20mph out of the North this morning, but we'll have solid sunshine throughout your Friday. Temps are starting off in the mid 40s and with the winds it's feeling much colder than that so bundle up before leaving the house! Highs will reach the mid 60s this afternoon. Temps will move back to the 70 degree marker on Saturday and then jump to the mid 70s on Sunday. Our next cold front dives in early Monday and we'll get about 30% coverage of rain ahead of it but the temps will drop sharply to start Thanksgiving week. Expect morning temps to drop down to the upper 30s with highs not escaping the 50s on Tuesday.
Breezy with cooler temperatures
Michael White
Meteorologist
Nov 19
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Nov 20
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 21
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Nov 22
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Nov 23
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Nov 24
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Nov 25
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
