Better conditions for our Sunday…
For Sunday the weather will be quiet during the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s and clouds will hang around. Rain will return by the evening as a warm front moves in. The rain should be light and scattered early in the evening, but it will pick up later in the night.
That warm front will make Monday a wet day. Rain will be possible throughout the day and an occasional rumble of thunder is possible. Don’t worry though, nothing severe is expected, just be careful on slick roads. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Rain and warmth continues on Tuesday with scattered showers and highs in the mid 70s.
The above-average and near-record temperatures continue all week. A cold front on Saturday will finally bring back some January conditions next weekend.
Have a great day!
