A nice, brief warming trend is in place over the short term, followed by big changes for the second half of the work week. We have lows tonight in the mid to upper 40’s, followed by partly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high near 70 ! Rain chances are around 20% on Wednesday.
Better chances of rain arrive Wednesday night and Thursday along a sharp cold front. We have rain chances at 70% and severe storms are not expected on Thursday. Much colder air arrives behind the front and lows will be near or below freezing each night through the weekend and well into next week.
We will be monitoring the model trends for a possible sleet/rain mix especially Thursday night, and again possibly Friday night. No accumulation is expected based on the current forecast. Rain chances are also up for Saturday. So, it a good weekend to have indoor plans and good way to stay warm, with a winter type pattern in place for the Gulf Coast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.