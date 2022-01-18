A nice, brief warming trend is in place over the short term, followed by big changes for the second half of the work week. We have lows tonight in the mid to upper 40’s, followed by partly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high near 70 ! Rain chances are around 20% on Wednesday.

Better chances of rain arrive Wednesday night and Thursday along a sharp cold front. We have rain chances at 70% and severe storms are not expected on Thursday. Much colder air arrives behind the front and lows will be near or below freezing each night through the weekend and well into next week.

We will be monitoring the model trends for a possible sleet/rain mix especially Thursday night, and again possibly Friday night. No accumulation is expected based on the current forecast. Rain chances are also up for Saturday. So, it a good weekend to have indoor plans and good way to stay warm, with a winter type pattern in place for the Gulf Coast.