Yesterday we smashed our record high by 6 degrees. Absolutely brutal heat will be lasting just a little while longer. Highs are projected to hit the mid 90s this afternoon but at least today we'll see 30% coverage of scattered rain and storms. Those showers will fade away between 8 p.m. to midnight. Might be some rain for the high school football games this evening. Chances of rain will be between 10-30% Saturday and Sunday as we await a front that comes on Monday. The front will bring a 60% chance for showers and storms. Temps will then decline sharply. Mornings will drop back to the mid to lower 60s and highs will reach the mid 80s in the afternoons. A second and more powerful cold front pushes in next Friday night.
Brutal heat still with us, some scattered rain later
- Michael White
- Updated
Michael White
Meteorologist
