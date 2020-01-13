We can’t shake the fog and gloom…
As we go through our Monday night into Tuesday morning, the conditions will continue to be gray, misty, quite foggy, and generally just icky. Overnight our temperatures won’t budge much and only bottom out in the mid 60s. Keep in mind, average highs this time of year are in the low 60s.
Tuesday will bring us more scattered light showers and gray skies. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Record highs in mid-January are in the upper 70s, so we’ll be close to hitting those Tuesday afternoon and for much of this week.
The above-average and near-record temperatures continue all week, but at least the rain chances go down. Wednesday through Friday there’s only isolated chances of showers, although it should remain fairly cloudy.
A cold front on Saturday will finally bring back some January conditions. As of now, there doesn’t appear to be any concern of severe weather with this system. From Sunday into early next week morning lows will be in the low 40s or upper 30s and highs will be in the 50s. More like what January is supposed to be.
Have a great evening!
