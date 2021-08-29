Hurricane Ida is a Category 4 monster hurricane as of 4 a.m. Maximum wind speeds are up to 140 mph and may even reach 145 mph before landfall.

Landfall is expected this afternoon around Grand Isle, Louisiana, and Ida will track northwest putting New Orleans right near the eyewall and having to deal with the brunt of the hurricane head on. For us, expect winds around 20 to 30 mph sustained with gusts possibly up to 50 mph at times.

The biggest threats for us will come from Flash Flooding and isolated tornadoes. Have a way to get these warnings if they are issued and have your severe weather safety plan ready to go. As for the rain totals, they could reach about 6-8" locally from today through Tuesday and some of you may even get more than that. If you live in a flood prone zone or low lying area make sure you take the threat of flooding seriously.

We end up seeing the tornado threat end after tomorrow but heavy rain chances last through Tuesday. We go much drier by the end of the week and into Labor Day weekend with a decline in humidity expected.