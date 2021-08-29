Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana at 11:55 am with winds at 150mph sustained, pressure at 930mb. Our area will remain on the wet and windy side of the circulation until Monday evening, with rain bands still possible through Tuesday.

We will see tropical storm conditions through Monday. A Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge warning is now in effect for Mobile, Baldwin and Jackson Counties. A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for Washington, Greene, and George Counties. Expect heavy rain (7-11”), gusty winds (40-50mph), high tides (3’-5’), and isolated tornadoes, especially this afternoon and tonight. A tornado watch is in effect until 7pm.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith