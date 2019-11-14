Temperatures aren't as chilly this morning with many spots starting off in the mid 40s and much lighter winds. There will be a chance for off/on rain. Most of the rain will just be light with no heavy rain or t-storms. A Gulf Low is contributing to the rain moving from off shore to on shore. The overall coverage of rain for us will be 40%. The Low moves East tonight and it takes the rain with it so dry weather is ahead for Friday and the weekend. Temps will top out in the mid to low 50s today with a morning temp Friday around 40 degrees. We should see a Mostly Sunny sky Friday through Sunday with temps on an upward trend. We'll reach the upper 50s tomorrow and return to the 60s over the weekend.

