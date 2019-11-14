Temperatures aren't as chilly this morning with many spots starting off in the mid 40s and much lighter winds. There will be a chance for off/on rain. Most of the rain will just be light with no heavy rain or t-storms. A Gulf Low is contributing to the rain moving from off shore to on shore. The overall coverage of rain for us will be 40%. The Low moves East tonight and it takes the rain with it so dry weather is ahead for Friday and the weekend. Temps will top out in the mid to low 50s today with a morning temp Friday around 40 degrees. We should see a Mostly Sunny sky Friday through Sunday with temps on an upward trend. We'll reach the upper 50s tomorrow and return to the 60s over the weekend.
Chance for rain off and on
- Michael White
Michael White
Meteorologist
Thu
Nov 14
Nov 14
54° / 43°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Nov 15
Nov 15
62° / 38°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Nov 16
Nov 16
62° / 40°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Nov 17
Nov 17
64° / 45°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Nov 18
Nov 18
64° / 45°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Tue
Nov 19
Nov 19
70° / 43°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Wed
Nov 20
Nov 20
69° / 48°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
