Tuesday brings a chance of showers, with patchy fog early and then skies becoming mostly sunny with a high upper 70s.
On Tuesday night, showers are likely with the possibly a thunderstorm.
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 30s.
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
