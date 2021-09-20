There's a chance of showers mainly inland, with thunderstorms also possible after 7 a.m. on your Monday.
It is sticky outside on another humid day, but expect some improvements later in the week. Anticipate a high today of 86.
Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
Sunshine. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the low 60s.
