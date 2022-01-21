We've got some brutal cold this morning with harsh winds mixed in. Temperatures as of 5 a.m. are in the lower 30s with wind chills in the lower 20s. Our highs will only reach the lower 40s this afternoon. There is the chance of winter precipitation between 5 and 10 a.m. Sleet and freezing rain are the most likely to occur. Bridges and overpasses would be the main roads to have freezing problems so please drive carefully out there as you head out the door. The light rain chances will end this evening and the sky will slowly clear as we approach dawn Saturday. No threats for rain this weekend, but mornings will be in the mid to upper 20s with highs in the low 50s. Rain chances ramp up early next week with the odds peaking on Tuesday followed by drier air for the second half of the week.

